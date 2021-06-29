Aquaman 2: Beginning of Recordings References to a Lost Kingdom

Aquaman 2: Director James Wan shared a photo on his Instagram to mark the start of shooting for Aquaman 2 (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), a sequel to the 2018 DC movie. Necrus—reference to a 1966 comic about a vanished kingdom that may be part of the plot of the new adventure.

In the comics, Necrus is also known as the Black City, an underwater location similar to Atlantis, however, which only exists at certain time intervals and can never be found in the same area. This territory is ruled by a militarized regime controlled by the tyrant Mongo, who despises the surface dwellers and constantly goes to war with terrestrial beings and neighboring peoples.

Thus, it is possible that this Lost Kingdom will serve as an inspiration for the attraction to present its film version and have Mongo as one of the main villains. Some fans already speculate that this factor could cause the Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson) to seek an alliance with the Black City and thus be able to fight to regain control of his home — after his loss to Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) in the first feature.

In addition to this likely threat, the film will have the return of the Black Ray (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), while the protagonist will have the help of Mera (Amber Heard) to contain the invaders. Actor Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast, but his character has yet to be released.

More details about the plot can be revealed in the long-awaited 2021 edition of the DC FanDome conference. Aquaman 2 is slated to hit theaters on December 16, 2022.