Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 on DC FanDome

The panels of both films did not show any teaser or visual material although their managers and actors shared interesting surprises.

The recent DC FanDome gave us a lot of news about the cinematic future of DC and Warner Bros. with different trailers, teasers and a lot, a lot of information; and also some other notable absence. Although two panels were also held that perhaps went a bit more unnoticed but also offered juicy information for fans of two highly anticipated films such as Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2, the latter with a confirmed title.

BREAKING #DCFANDOME NEWS: The title of #SHAZAM! sequel was just announced at #DCFanDome…⚡️SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS ⚡️ — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) August 22, 2020

Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2 debut in 2022

On the Aquaman panel, both the director of the first part, James Wan, and the actor Patrick Wilson, King Orm in the film, spoke about curiosities of the filming of the first part, such as the difficulties that were encountered in full production or the decision to have Wilson as the villain as opposed to Jason Momoa, Aquaman. Already speaking about the sequel scheduled for 2022, Wan assured that it will be more serious and more in line with today, exploring the themes of “heroes and anti-heroes” and confirming that Wilson will return as Orm in the new film.

For its part, Shazam 2 already has a confirmed title, which will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods, a film also scheduled for 2022; This was confirmed by his own protagonist, Zachary Levi. But it is also confirmed both a cameo by a DC character and the more than likely appearance of several villains, all through a film that will explore the universe of the DC gods.

We leave you with the next film releases from DC and Warner Bros. between 2020 and 2022:

Wonder Woman 1984: October 2, 2020

The Suicide Squad: August 2, 2021

The Batman: October 1, 2021

Black Adam: December 22, 2021

The Flash: July 1, 2022

Shazam! Fury of the Gods: November 4, 2022

Aquaman 2: December 16, 2022

To which we must add the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League sometime in 2021 through HBO Max.



