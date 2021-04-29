Aquaman 2: Amber Heard Shows a Photo of His Training for The Film

Aquaman 2: Recently, Amber Heard shared a new image showing her training for the film Aquaman 2, with a post similar to that of her colleague Patrick Wilson.

The DC movie sequel is set to begin production later this year and hit theaters in December 2022.

The details of the feature’s plot remain a secret. However, based on how the first film ended, it is possible to speculate. Arthur Curry finally embraced his destiny with Mera by his side, but the credit scene hinted that Manta Negra has unfinished business with Aquaman, and it looks like he will count on the help of Dr. Stephen Shin to finish them off.

For the sequel, Mera is expected to have a more substantial arc than in the first film of the aquatic hero, in which the character was limited to the protagonist’s love interest.

In the post shared by Heard on Instagram, the actress wrote in the caption which is the soundtrack for the training: “Alexa, play Pussy Talk, by the City Girls”.

So far, Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbaek is the only significant new addition to the cast of Aquaman 2, joining actors Jason Momoa, Wilson, Heard, Abdul-Mateen II and Randall Park, with Nicole Kidman and He feared Morrison also ready to reprise his roles as Queen Atlanna and Thomas Curry, respectively.

As the first Aquaman was the adaptation of the highest grossing DC ever made, expectations are high for the sequel.

The title hero, who was present in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, returns to theaters in December 2022.