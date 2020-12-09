Aptera: the electric car that doesn’t need recharging

From San Diego, the Aptera Motors firm is already beginning to take reservations for its electric vehicle that is recharged with solar energy and offers a range of 1,600 kilometers.

The Aptera electric car seeks to become a reality since the company has announced that it begins to take orders.

The particularity of this three-wheeled, two-seater vehicle with a futuristic appearance is that depending on its use it does not need to be recharged from a domestic outlet or a charging point.

This is achieved by the solar panels installed on the body, capturing the energy produced by the sun and recovering what is used in its circulation.

Beyond that, the Aptera can achieve a range of 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) thanks to powerful batteries.

These benefits are partly achieved in part by its manufacture made with lightweight materials and a resistance coefficient of 0.13.

Likewise, the Aptera needs 3.5 seconds to reach 100 km / h and its maximum speed is close to 170 km / h.

On the other hand, this solar car will be available during 2021. Customers will be able to choose between options of 250, 400, 600 or 1,000 miles in front or all-wheel drive packages.

Pricing for the Aptera starts at $ 25,900 to about $ 46,000.

Thanks to its cutting-edge technology and design, the Aptera is looking to be crowned the king of electrics, at least until now.



