April Fool’s Day: The 10 Biggest Liars in the Series

Today, April 1, it is considered April Fool’s Day, a celebration that covers several European and Western countries.

The best-known origin of this date comes from the 16th century, when some French people were ridiculed for resisting the change to the Gregorian calendar – in which the new year stopped being celebrated between March 25th and April 1st and started to be celebrated on the day January 1st.

To celebrate this date in style, we bring you the 10 biggest liars in the series so far with this must-see list.

Enjoy!

10. Don Draper (Mad Men)

Don Draper (Jon Hamm) lies to make a living. Even your name, style and personality must be questioned. Throughout each season of the series, the viewer can see how much the director of Sterling Cooper lives immersed in lies, both in his professional and personal lives. Can we trust him a little bit in person?

9. Annalize Keating (How To Get Away With Murder)

Lawyer Annalize Keating (Viola Davis) manages to involve everyone around her with manipulations and secrets to protect herself and her allies from time to time. In How To Get Away With Murder, the viewer never knows what to trust. In addition, the character demonstrates that she needs to play several argumentative games to be able to stand out.

8. Sarah Manning (Orphan Black)

Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) impersonates the dead detective Elizabeth Childs to investigate what motivated the clones of her own image. While she takes on a life that is not hers, she needs to make up lies and excuses for anyone to distrust her true identity. In this way, it articulates in the creation of multiple personalities.

7. Frank Underwood (House of Cards)

Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) is the typical politician who lies to get all the things he wants. The character of the Netflix series, House of Cards, has already manipulated all kinds of people until reaching his goals.

At the beginning of production, Frank already makes it clear to the viewer that at some point he would have to take an unpleasant attitude, after all, at all times he talks to the audience breaking the fourth wall.

6. Creed Bratton (The Office)

Among some of the lies invented by Creed Bratton (played by Creed Bratton himself) during the series, are: being in prison, having an iron lung, having a child, having been a member of a cult and his age. He has already realized that, when it comes to making up stories, the character leaves something to be desired, right?

5. Olivia Pope (Scandal)

Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) is a strong character who doesn’t accept anyone on her way when she wants something. In her crisis management company, Olivia adopts illegal and unethical measures, always with the intention of helping her clients with problems. With that, she ends up lying blatantly in several situations.

4. Barney Stinson (How I Met Your Mother)

Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) creates so many lies that he himself gets lost in them over the course of the series’ nine seasons. The confidence with which he tells his lies makes everyone believe his narratives and get dangerously involved in big robberies. Even so, there are a lot of laughs guaranteed with these little slips.

3. Emily Thorne (Revenge)

Amanda Clarke (Emily VanCamp) wishes to take revenge on the Grayson family at all costs, as they were responsible for framing her father for crimes he did not commit. To begin with, she changes her name to Emily Thorne and increasingly needs to create lies to support her new identity and complete her revenge.

In the end, there are iconic moments in the dramatic construction of the series that make all the games promoted by it worthwhile.

2. Benjamin Linus (Lost)

Benjamin Linus (played by Michael Emerson) has shown that there are no limits when it comes to manipulating and lying to get what he wants. Since his first appearance in the series, the character lies about his true identity to the survivors of Flight 815.

1. Petyr Baelish (Game of Thrones)

Finishing the list, there is the controversial Lord Baelish (Aidan Gillen), or simply Pinky, who managed to arouse the spectators’ rage by deceiving several enemies and allies in Game Of Thrones. However, during season 7, the spell ended up turning against the sorcerer and he ended up suffering the consequences.