Apps to play jokes on WhatsApp on April Fools Day 2020

Although born as a commemoration of an event that does not exactly invite joke – nothing less than the slaughter of children under 2 years of age in Bethlehem ordered by King Herod I to get rid of Jesus of Nazareth -, the Day of the Holy Innocents is It has become a day when all kinds of jokes are celebrated in Spain and Latin America, including the support of the media such as the press and TV, which take the opportunity to sneak some false or misrepresented news to provide a note of humor.

Today, and even though we live a complicated reality, social networks are going to be a festival of jokes and jokes, so how about some apps to play jokes on WhatsApp?

Pranks on WhatsApp and other networks

Make fake calls

One of the classics of all Christmas. Thanks to Juassap for iOS and Android you can simulate that someone calls the phone number you choose and record the entire call to later share it through the instant messaging app. One of the best apps to play jokes on WhatsApp on April Fools Day 2017.

Send blank messages

This application to send jokes on WhatsApp to your friends can piss off the calmest. And is that Empty Messages allows you to do something that the messaging app itself does not allow: Send blank messages to any contact. In this way, you can “troll” them, making them go crazy thinking that you are telling them something important, when in reality you are not.

Pretend someone famous writes you

Fake Chats Conversations for Android is a good application to play pranks on April Fool’s Day that allows you to create a false conversation of whoever you want, even celebrities, since it even allows you to add false voice notes and calls.

The broken screen joke

The idea of ​​dropping the phone and breaking the screen is something that scares us, especially if we have a high-end of 700-900 euros that we are still paying or whose warranty has already expired. Broken Screen is one of the most popular apps on the Android market and it is the one we are going to use, since it simulates the effect of a broken screen quite realistically. In fact, it goes further, simulating the moment when the glass cracks and supporting it with a sound of broken glass to give forcefulness to the moment.

When launching the app, we can choose the type of fracture that will appear, even one in which the screen is turned off to give the matter even more “gravity”. And that’s it, after preparing it, it will be the moment when we will pass the phone to a friend and as soon as he puts his finger on the screen, BAM! It will break’. We can even configure the glass to “break” when moving the phone, simulating that it falls at a very low height or something similar. Yes, it may be a joke, but almost 360,000 users have voted 5 stars in the Play Store on how effective and fun it is.

The Honk

Remember that horrible sound of air horns that are so loud, the same ones that are often seen at sporting events like soccer games? The Real Horn app allows you to blast a train, ship, etc. horn on someone or better: program it with sound detection so that it sounds automatically when a noise occurs. It does not work for WhatsApp, but it is for a live joke without a doubt.



