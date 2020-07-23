Apps to convert a mobile or tablet into an electronic book

Although the history of electronic books dates back to the first half of the 20th century – if it takes time to develop – it was not until the beginning of the 21st century and the popularization of devices such as Amazon’s Kindle that e-Books settled in bulk on the market. But if you don’t have one, it doesn’t matter, because reading on your mobile or tablet is also something that has become very popular.

And for this reason, and taking advantage of the fact that today is (again and because of the Coronavirus and the pandemic we are experiencing) Book Day 2020, if you have an Android tablet or mobile, an iPad or an iPhone, here are several apps with which turn those devices into e-Book readers to read the thousands of free books to download from websites that we recommend here:

Media365 Book Reader

Elegant and easy to use, Universal Book Reader is a free and exclusive Android app that allows a customizable reading experience by adjusting the font size and type of personalization, multiple display modes to facilitate reading day or night, brightness adjustment, and page orientation settings.

It has an integrated file explorer to quickly navigate and import your own EPUB and PDF files from the memory card in the device, and also import entire folders of electronic books, and the Library View allows you to add new shelves, select multiple books, view of list or grid, and browse through your collection.

Moon + Reader

With such a suggestive title, this exclusive Android app has support for epub, pdf, mobi, chm, cbr, cbz, umd, fb2, txt, html, rar, zip or OPDS and comes with more than 10 built-in themes including Day mode and Night, and allows various types of page change: using the touch screen, volume keys or even the camera, search or back keys.

The app has 5 auto-scroll modes (covering the text read, per pixel, per line or per page) and real-time speed control, along with a “Keep your eyes healthy” mode for long periods of reading . The app has a free version as well as a paid version that eliminates ad banners.

Kybook

Capable of reading formats such as EPUB, FB2, RTF, PDF, DJVU, CHM, CBR, CBZ, MP3, M4A, and M4B, this free iOS app has a simple and clear aspect, very customizable that even allows you to use our own sources to read . Kybook is integrated in Google Books, Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive and Yandex Disc, being able to choose covers and adjust a large number of parameters, from horizontal / vertical reading to the use of social networks such as Facebook or Twitter.

NeoSoar

A free app for iOS, NeoSoar has compatibility with eBook formats such as PDF, ePub and Adobe DRM ebooks and presents a clear interface with functions such as sorting by categories, multi-volume highlighting, translator, dictionary and the ability to sync with Dropbox. The best thing is that it also brings free books like the Adventures of Sherlock Holmes or the Great Gatsby, although of course, in English.



