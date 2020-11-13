Approximately $ 30K Bitcoin in the Wallet of Fraudsters

Whale Alert, a Twitter account that monitors the transfers of large amounts of cryptocurrencies, announced today that approximately $ 30,000 Bitcoin (BTC) has been transferred to a wallet. Interestingly enough, that wallet was previously associated with a fraud incident.

According to the sharing of the Whale Alert account, 2,041 BTC transfers took place to the address known to have been used by fraudsters in the past. According to the Blockchain.com website, a transaction fee of $ 27 (0.001 BTC) has been charged for this transaction.

$ 32,876 transferred

Whale Alert tweeted that “2,042 BTC ($ 32,876) were transferred to a confirmed malware scam (account).” Malware, known as malware in the Internet world, leaves computers in which they are involved vulnerable to fraudsters and provides unauthorized access to private networks.

🚔 A payment of 2.042 #BTC (32,876 USD) was just made to a confirmed Malware scam! ℹ️ The receiving address is used by the Electrum malwarehttps://t.co/0mEz08N5kF — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) November 13, 2020

The address, which Whale Alert calls “the fraudsters’ account”, is known to be involved in a fraud incident in 2019. The victim, who told a website about what happened to the incident in 2019, stated that he lost exactly 1,400 BTC in the incident.

1,400 BTC was transferred in 2019

The unfortunate user, victim of the scammers, described the incident as follows: “There were 1,400 BTC in a wallet that I had not been able to access since 2017. I did not pay attention and installed the old version of the online wallet software called Electrum. My coins were there. However, when I wanted to transfer 1 BTC, I got an error. A screen appeared and said I needed to update my software. ”

The unfortunate user, who later stated that he did what was called him, announced that all the BTC in his wallet (about 22 thousand dollars) was transferred collectively to an unknown address allegedly fraudsters. The re-emergence of the recipient address with today’s Whale Alert tweet brought to mind the question of whether the fraudsters chose a new victim for themselves.

Malwarebytes Labs, a security software manufacturer related to the incident, also conducted a study in 2019. The company, while confirming the misfortune in its study, announced that the fraudsters sneaked into users’ hardware with the “update” lie in the Electrum software.



