Approximately 2000 Years Old Mummy Portrait, 3D Version

A 2000-year-old mummy portrait, found in Feyyum, Egypt, was reproduced in 3D on a computer. According to the researchers, the portrait makes the child look older than he is.

It was discovered in the city of Feyyum in the north of Egypt in the 1800s. 50 to M.S. Using computed tomography, researchers re-modeled the skull in three dimensions without removing the mummy from the sarcophagus.

The portrait on the sarcophagus shows a child with curly hair, crowned with a braid, brown eyes, thin long nose, thick lips, and a small mouth. The model that the researchers created on the computer, on the other hand, produced a completely different child with huge differences compared to the portrait.

Approximately 2000 years old mummy portrait and computer-generated 3D model

The researchers, who started from the eyes, revealed eyes of 22 mm, taking into account the age of the child. Later, these eyes were transferred to three-dimensional modeling of the skull. The width of the nose was reconstructed by taking the positions of the canines into consideration.

The researchers used tissue samples obtained as a result of ultrasound scans of a real child aged 3-8 to create a realistic texture in the 3D model. The researchers stated that the 3D model looks very similar to the child’s real face, while the drawing shows the child, who is estimated to be 3-4 years old, as old. In other words, according to the researchers, the drawing is incorrect, not the 3D model.

According to the study published in the journal PLOS ONE, painting mummies was a very popular practice in Egypt during the Greco-Roman era, and more than a thousand mummy portraits have been found on sarcophagi since 1887. According to the article, drawing mummy portraits emerged as a mixture of Roman and Ancient Egyptian traditions.



