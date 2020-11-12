Approved for Super Bowl 2021: Weeknd halftime show

The Weeknd will be in charge of the famous 2021 Super Bowl halftime show Confirmed!

With a planned date for February 7, the countdown has officially begun to celebrate the 55th edition of Super Bowl 2021, where The Weeknd’s participation for the famous halftime show has been confirmed.

Let’s remember that the ‘Halftime’ or halftime show is one of the most anticipated moments in this sporting event, and in which we have seen great music stars such as Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Jennifer López and Shakira participate, among the most recent.

And like every year Super Bowl 2021 will take place at the “Raymond James Stadium” in Florida; an event that will include The Weeknd’s main participation in the halftime show.

The Weeknd at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime

It is worth mentioning that this news was confirmed by the same artist through his social networks, where he has caused a great fury among his fans to the point of becoming a trend.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHf3tCLBZLV/?utm_source=ig_embed

Recall that The Weeknd has positioned himself as one of the most popular and successful artists in the music industry, where several of his singles have become favorites for millions of people around the world.

The countdown begins!

Recently The Weeknd was among the headlines of La Verdad Noticias after making a collaboration with the Colombian singer Maluma, with the creation of a magnificent remix of the musical single “Hawaii”.

There is no doubt that the participation of this artist in the famous Super Bowl 2021 halftime show has generated great expectations among his followers; since this ‘show’ has been characterized by including the most emblematic participations of the music industry.



