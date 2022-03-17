Approval from Russia to Sberbank! Is Sbercoin Coming?

Sberbank, the country’s largest bank, has been wanting to take steps regarding cryptocurrencies for a long time. However, the Central Bank of Russia has always restricted these steps, and Russia, facing the realities of war, may be changing its stance. We saw that cryptocurrencies were legalized by Ukraine yesterday. Today, the good news came from Russia.

Approval from Russia to Sberbank

Permission has been granted, as reported by Reuters. On Thursday, Russia’s central bank said it has granted Sberbank a license to issue and exchange digital financial assets; This would be a move that could open up new opportunities for the bank as it tries to blunt the impact of Western sanctions.

Sberbank, which says it is working to launch its own cryptocurrency, has been listed on the central bank’s registry, along with the financial ecosystem Lighthouse, and the two companies have been given permissions to issue digital assets and exchange them on their platforms. Sberbank said it will use blockchain technology, which guarantees the security of digital transactions and allows companies to issue their own digital assets, purchase what is issued within the Sberbank system, and conduct other transactions.

Sbercoin May Come

Sberbank CEO German Gref said that in late 2020 the bank was working with JP Morgan to prepare its own cryptocurrency called Sbercoin, but it has not yet been launched. Speaking before the Ukraine crisis unfolded, a financial market source told Reuters in February that Sberbank was actively preparing to launch Sbercoin.

Unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine have hit the heart of Russia’s financial system, with Sberbank among the targeted companies. It remains unclear how the sanctions and crisis will affect the launch of Sbercoin or Sberbank’s partnership with JP Morgan.

However, with the approval given, Russia can continue its trade with its allies by creating an alternative channel against the Swift system from which it is excluded. In addition, it will be possible for financial institutions such as Sberbank to avoid sanctions through their own cryptocurrencies.

Fearing that cryptocurrencies could threaten Russia’s financial stability, citizens’ well-being, and monetary policy sovereignty, the central bank had clashes with the finance ministry, which chose to regulate the crypto industry in Russia. However, recent developments have caused the institution to soften more in this regard.