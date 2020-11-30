Approval for Samsung’s new wireless headset

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro name has recently appeared in the database of Indonesia’s official telecommunications certification board, Chinese 3C, and South Korean NRAA. Galaxy Buds Pro was seen in the database of the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), again with the model number SM-R190.

The new wireless headset is expected to resemble the Galaxy Buds Plus rather than the bean-like Galaxy Buds Live in terms of design. According to the records of the FCC, the carrying box of the Galaxy Buds Pro has a capacity of 500 mAh.

The design of the carrying case looks similar to that of the Galaxy Buds Live with the same capacity. According to previous rumors, this headset will feature a more advanced active noise canceling system.

It is necessary to wait until January to meet Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. It is stated that the headset may be introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.



