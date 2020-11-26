Apple’s TikTok account has been activated: First posts!

Apple had just opened a TikTok account a few months ago, and no posts have been made to date. Apple’s TikTok account is literally hidden in iPhone 12 Mini shares. Apple released an iPhone 12 Mini video with names such as Jessica Wang, Kevin B Parry, Zach King and Julian Bass, who have captured their unique style in TikTok, and these posts have reached millions of people.

Apple, which publishes 4 different videos in total, also applies to the power of popular and different people in TikTok. Basically, in order to emphasize “mini”, there is a reduction in the main items in the video in areas where TikTok stars are also famous. So, while Zach King draws attention with the world he creates with perspectives, he also reflects this world to the iPhone 12 Mini video.

Not only that, but Jessica Wang, who draws attention with her photo tips, introduces us to the small-sized items from clothes to cakes. The same goes for names like Kevin B Parry and Julan Bass. All videos feature different items that shrink. All of the videos end with large sized iPhones that transform into iPhone 12 Mini’s in different colors.

Apple’s TikTok account currently has 378 thousand followers and over 350 thousand likes. Apple seems to consolidate its strength on the platform. Besides, there is no development about the TikTok ban in the USA yet. As you may remember, the banning process was delayed. Still, it is not known whether the cancellation on the ban will be lifted or whether things will get worse in the future.



