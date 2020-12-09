Apple’s ‘sticker’ requirement angers WhatsApp

WhatsApp reacted strongly to Apple, which required the developers to send information about what user data they collected in the App Store.

Unfair competition and privacy response from WhatsApp to Apple!

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, accused Apple of not being equal in unfair competition and privacy.

Apple’s iMessage application, which requests an explanation of privacy data from applications in the App Store, comes pre-installed on iPhones and does not need to be downloaded from the App Store, where new privacy labels will be displayed.

Apple has organized its privacy labels into broad terms such as “financial information” or “user content” to describe the types of data that apps collect. Facebook emphasizes that these terms may cause users to worry about the data WhatsApp collects and this is a competitive disadvantage.

WhatsApp sent the necessary information to Apple on Monday, but a blog post by WhatsApp said “Apple’s template doesn’t shed light on the techniques apps will apply to protect sensitive information.”

WhatsApp spokesperson Axios said, “We think that tags should be consistent in first and third-party applications and that the applications should reflect the strong measures that people can take to protect their private information. “While providing people with easy-to-read information is a good start, we believe it’s important that people can compare these privacy tags in their downloaded apps with pre-installed apps like iMessage,” he explained.

“While WhatsApp can’t see people’s messages or exact location, we use the same broad tags in apps that do,” he told Axios.

Yesterday was the deadline for developers to submit necessary privacy information about their apps. It is unknown when the privacy tags will be visible in the “App Store”.



