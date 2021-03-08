Apple’s smart contact lens arrives in 2030, analyst predicts

This Sunday (7), the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who usually makes certain predictions about Apple launches, published a note indicating that the company should launch a mixed reality headset in 2022, an Augmented Reality (AR) glasses in 2025 and AR contact lenses between 2030 and 2040.

According to Kuo, the helmet-type headset is expected to weigh between 100 and 200 grams and sell for about $ 1,000 in the United States. The product must be able to work even without an iPhone around and offer immersive experiences of virtual and augmented reality.

Smart contact lenses, on the other hand, probably need an iPhone to offer connectivity, since they will not have their own processing and storage capacity.

Despite looking something extremely futuristic, the Japanese contact lens manufacturer Menicon announced, in 2020, that it closed a partnership with Mojo Vision to develop a product with AR support.