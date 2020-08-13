Apple’s patent indicates more ‘smart’ AirPods in the future

Apple may bring important news in future AirPods. According to a patent registered by the apple in the United States, the manufacturer is studying using a system to regulate noise cancellation according to the user’s position in space.

Currently, it is possible to choose whether or not to listen to the ambient sound, but manually. The idea is to automate this process to avoid complete isolation in risky situations, such as riding a bicycle and walking on a busy street, for example.

Despite making the proposal official, it is important to keep in mind that the registration does not guarantee that Apple will in fact include the technology in its headphones. It is worth remembering that a similar feature can be found in Sony’s top-of-the-line headphones, such as the WH-1000XM4 that recently arrived in Brazil.

The phones equipped with the technology would have the ability to recognize the situation through other elements, such as the position of the cell phone via GPS and the cycling app used, for example, sufficient to understand that the user is on the street, pedaling and listening to music. . In this case, the ambient sound input and playback volume would be adjusted to maintain the cyclist’s concentration on the activity.

Another curious application of the idea would be during yoga exercises. The position of the headphones could serve as a reference in the practice of exercises, indicating the ideal position of the user’s body during routines.

One point that reinforces the possible arrival of apple accessories is a feature that is already present in AirPods: ear detection. Earbuds perceive when they are in the user’s ear, pausing playback when they are removed. The description of how this behavior is implemented is part of the patent filed by Apple.



