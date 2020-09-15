Apple’s online store preparing for new iPads

Apple will hold a digital conference on Tuesday (15) to introduce new products to consumers. And, as is already tradition, the company’s online store page is down to return shortly after the event, already bringing the news in the catalog.

“We will be back soon. We are updating the Apple Store. Try again shortly,” says the message on the company’s store website in Portuguese. The conference will be held at 2 pm (Brasília time)

The conference called “Time Flies” (“O Tempo Voa”, in free translation) should bring a new generation of the iPad, as well as the Apple Watch Series 6. The models have even been registered with approval agencies and the current generation of smart watches have even left the catalog, practically confirming the renewal.

Those who wait for the iPhone 12 revelation may be disappointed, as the cell phone revelation seems to have been postponed until October. Stay tuned to TecMundo this Tuesday to find out all the news from Apple.



