Apple’s New Watches for Power Adapters

Apple announced on Tuesday that it will no longer send USB power adapters with its Apple Watches as part of the company’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact. The announcement was made by vice president for environment, politics and social initiatives Lisa Jackson, at the “Time Flies” event.

During the Apple event, which announced the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6 and a cheaper Apple Watch SE, it was clear that new Apple Watch customers will no longer have access to the device that plugs into the wall, but will continue to receive the custom Apple cable Watch, which recharges the wireless device.

Expectations for the new iPhones

In a tweet, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said that removing the power adapter will not be restricted to Apple Watch devices, but should also include the next iPhones.

As for expectations for the arrival of the iPhone 12, it is possible that Apple is planning a live broadcast event that is specific to iPhones by the end of this year, which is likely to occur until October. At this event, it is very likely that the Cupertino company will announce the removal of USB power adapters from new smartphones as well.



