Apple’s new decision for the Product Red series

Apple announced a new decision for its Product Red series, where a portion of its revenue is devoted to HIV / AIDS diseases. After this series, announced in 2006, it continued to diversify with new Apple products every year. In this context, a total of 250 million dollars was collected in 14 years to support HIV / AIDS programs. Apple has decided to allocate 100 percent of its revenue for the Product Red series.

The Apple red series has only offered support to HIV / AIDS funds until this year. He announced that COVID-19 was added to its support due to the epidemic this year. With the new decision announced by Apple, until June 30, 2021, Apple allocates all of its Product Red revenues for service and treatment purposes for COVID-19 through the Global Fund.

Apple’s red series includes accessories as well as iPhones. With the Apple Watch Series 6 added this year, many products appear. Apple donates $ 1 to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, the Apple Store app or at an Apple Store until December 7.

Apple also continues to support its ongoing work to increase visibility and eradicate HIV / AIDS for world AIDS Day.



