Apple’s iPhone Event: Everything is announced

Today Apple is holding its annual event dedicated to the iPhone, and this, of course, concerns the new iPhones. But, of course, Apple is always the first to make other announcements, which is why the company started its first fall hardware event with a new pair of Apple Watch Series 8. Keep it locked here and refresh the page, as we are live reporting on all announcements as they arrive. made.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple kicked off the show with its latest wearable Apple Watch Series 8. This new model offers even more health, safety and connectivity features. The new Apple Watch is equipped with a new temperature sensor for women’s health and a cycle tracking function. This fills a big hole left by security issues in monthly tracking apps.

To track the cycle, the Series 8 samples will check the temperature of your wrist every half a second and track the nightly shifts of the base temperature. Cyclic models can reveal a two-phase shift that may indicate ovulation. Apple promises that all cycle data will be fully encrypted on the device and in iCloud and accessible only with an access code or biometric identifier, so even Apple will not be able to read them.

In addition, the Series 8 is also equipped with a new gyroscope and accelerometer, the latter of which measures movement 4 times faster than the previous sensor. Thanks to these new sensors, Apple Watch can now detect car accidents and call emergency services.

The Apple Watch Series 8 also provides 18 hours of battery life throughout the day. Also, the activation of the reduced power consumption mode extends the battery life up to 36 hours.

The Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS is priced at $399, while the cellular models are priced at $499. Both models come with a three-month Fitness+ subscription, and they are available to order today and will go on sale on September 16.

Apple Watch SE

Apple has introduced the second-generation Apple Watch SE. Similar to the iPhone SE for the main iPhone models, the Apple Watch SE has many of the same internal components as the Apple Watch Series 8. The SE model uses the same S8 processor as well as new motion sensors.

The cost of the Apple Watch SE with GPS starts from $ 249, and the model with cellular communication starts from $ 299. You can order today with general availability on September 16.