Apple’s expected VR headset will be very light

Apple’s long-rumored mixed reality headset will weigh less than 150 grams. This means it will make it lighter than many products on the market. This claim is voiced by a new research note shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Thanks to its lighter weight, it will also be easier to wear Apple’s headgear over a long period of time.

The 150 gram weight will make Apple’s headgear lighter than current products such as Oculus Quest 2 (503 grams), Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 (645 grams) and Valve Index (809 grams). It will be lighter than Google’s Daydream View, a 220 gram VR headset designed to hold the phone inside and made of cloth. Considering the standard iPhone 12 weighs 164 grams, this head may be even lighter than your iPhone.

As attractive as this VR headset sounds, it may take a little longer for consumers to experience it. Bloomberg stated in a report in January that the device, which can have both virtual reality and augmented reality features, will not be released until at least 2022. The Information, on the other hand, supported this with a report published in February, stating that the device could be released “next year at the earliest”. In addition, The Information report included an illustration of what the headset might look like, including mesh fabric on the front and Apple Watch-style bands on the back.

According to The Information, the headset, codenamed “N301,” could have an 8K display, eye tracking technology, and more than a dozen cameras to both track your hand movements and capture images that can be viewed inside the headset. And in a new research note, Kuo reported that the device will have plastic lenses, ultra-short focal length and Micro-OLED displays.

However, this title may not be very cheap. Apparently Apple is considering pricing this headline at around $ 3,000 USD. This would make it much more expensive than the $ 299 Oculus Quest 2, but more affordable than the $ 3,500 HoloLens 2.

Bloomberg reported that Apple’s device has already overcome many development challenges, and given the rumored release of the device, details about the device are always likely to change. But Apple recently moved former hardware chief Dan Riccio to a role the company was said to be responsible for AR and VR devices. This may indicate the company’s commitment to launch a device as soon as possible.