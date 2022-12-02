Apple’s Crash Detection Continues to Cause False Positives, This Time on The Ski Slopes.

Summary: Crash detection debuted in September as one of the standout features of the new iPhone and Apple Watch. In short, crash detection uses multiple sensors on the device and advanced algorithms to determine if you are in an accident, and can automatically notify emergency services and alert certain contacts on your behalf. Hopefully, this is a feature that you will never have to rely on, and it turned out to be a headache for Apple.

In October, The Wall Street Journal reported a series of false positives received from roller coaster drivers at several Midwest theme parks. Now thrill seekers at ski resorts are inadvertently becoming a headache for emergency dispatchers in Utah.

Summit County Dispatch Center supervisor Susie Butterfield told local news station KSL that she receives an average of three to five emergency calls from Apple devices per day. So far, none of the calls she has accepted have been related to real emergencies.

According to Butterfield, most callers are unaware that their devices have triggered an emergency call.

Despite the false positives, the call center supervisor urges users not to disable the function, which is activated by default “out of the box”. She said they would prefer people to be safe. “We don’t mind answering this call because if something really happens, we want to get in touch with you,” she added.

But false alarms are a problem because they can link dispatchers and emergency response services if a real emergency occurs at the same time. Apple is well aware of the drawbacks of this feature and is taking action.

The tech titan recently released iOS 16.1.2, which improves compatibility with wireless carriers and optimizes fault detection on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple is already working on the next major update, iOS 16.2, which is undergoing beta testing as we speak, and is expected to be available to everyone sometime this month.

On your iOS device, go to Settings -> General -> Software Update to start the download and installation process.