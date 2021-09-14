Apple’s best iPhone 13 Pro Max is introduced!

We have gathered all the information about iPhone 13 Pro Max features and price. We told you all about the iPhone 13 Pro Max with its pros and cons.

Apple continues to expand its smartphone family. The company introduced its new phones at the event held on September 14. The company, which has preserved the strategy it implemented last year, has come up with four different models, namely iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here are all the details, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max features and price!

Apple, which has been launching ambitious products with the Pro Max series for a while, especially in camera, did not surprise this year. Attracting attention not only with its performance but also with its price, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was one of the products that attracted the most attention at the event.

iPhone 13 Pro Max features

Powered by the A15 Bionic, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most powerful phone the company has ever introduced. Other technical features of the device are as follows.

Display: 6.7 inches – 1284×2778 pixels – 458 PPI – OLED – 120 Hz refresh rate

Glass protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 6 front and back

Other features: HDR support

Hardware: Processor: Apple A15 Bionic

Graphics Processing Unit: Mali-G77 MP11

Storage – RAM: 256 /512 GB / 1 TB UFS 3.0 internal memory, no microSD card support, 8GB RAM LPDDR5

Camera: Main camera: 12 Megapixel main camera

2nd camera: 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle lens

3. camera: 12 Megapixel telephoto lens

Rear camera video: [email protected](8K), [email protected](4K), [email protected], [email protected]

Slow motion video: [email protected], [email protected]

Front camera: 10 Megapixel wide-angle lens

[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]

Other: Battery: 4352 mAh battery – 25W fast charging / 15W wireless charging

Operating System: iOS 15

Design

The company, which generally avoids radical changes, comes up with small changes this year as well. When we look at the iPhone 13 Pro Max model this year, especially the shrinking notch does not escape attention. Apart from that, the phone, which is very similar to the previous generation, has silver, graphite, gold and pacific blue color options. Ceramic Shield, used for protection, is more durable than any smartphone glass. Moreover, it draws attention to the fact that it is resistant to dust, splashes and water.

World’s fastest smartphone chip A15 Bionic

Apple, which has been producing its own processors for a while and using it in their phones, does not break the tradition this year. The entire iPhone 13 series is powered by the A15 Bionic processor. The processor, obtained with 5nm production technology, stands out with its 5-core graphics unit. The company, which is ahead of its competitors in terms of performance, has focused on topics such as artificial intelligence and machine processing.

Storage and RAM

Apple, which already offers quite enough storage space, does not break the tradition this year. iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with 256 / 512 GB and 1 TB storage options. However, as in previous models, SD card support is not included in this device. When we look at the RAM part, 8 GB LPDDR5 welcomes us.

Camera

The phone, which appeals to people who take photos at a professional level, uses a triple camera array. These; 12 Megapixel wide angle camera, 12 Megapixel telephoto lens and finally 12 Megapixel ultra wide angle. When we look at the selfie camera, a lens with a resolution of 12 Megapixels welcomes us.

Battery

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, which comes with a larger battery compared to other models of the series, has a 4352 mAh battery. The battery in question has 25W fast charging support and supports up to 15W wireless charging. Unfortunately, Apple, which did not switch to the USB-C port this year, continues to use the Lightning connection. With up to 28 hours of video playback, Apple claims the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the longest battery life iPhone ever.

Screen

Another important change this year is on the screen side. Apple, which used OLED panels in every model for the first time last year, was disappointing, especially with the screen refresh rate on the Pro and Pro Max models. This year, however, that is changing. The company is coming up with a device that uses 120Hz screen refresh rate for the first time this year. At the same time, features such as 1000 nits screen brightness and HDR attract attention. Super Retina XDR with ProMotion technology. Experience a faster, brighter, more responsive display.

Other features

Continuing to use biometric security measures, Apple does not give up the FaceID sensor this year. Users who have been wanting to encounter an under-screen fingerprint reader for a while are unfortunately disappointed again. This feature, which has increased in importance especially during the pandemic period, was expected to facilitate the work of mask-wearing users.

In addition, the phone has a special Qualcomm X60 modem that supports satellite communication. Thanks to this modem, users will be able to make calls without having any mobile connection. Also, for the first time, iPhones were launched last year. Broadband 5G support is also included in this phone.

This is your first time, Cinematic Mode automatically adds shallow depth of field. If you wish, you can also shift the focus after shooting.

iPhone 13 Pro Max price?