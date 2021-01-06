Apple’s augmented reality glasses can be announced

The already highly speculated design of Apple’s augmented reality (AR) glasses may finally get off the ground in 2021. At least that is the date predicted by two different sources, but who seem to agree that the product is in fact under development.

The first indication came from the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who tends to be well informed and to make guesses about Apple’s market movements. According to him, the device will be launched this year, without further details. The DigiTimes newspaper says on Tuesday (6) that the device has moved to “phase 2” of prototype development – that is, we may even see leaks of the visual soon.

Speculation regarding Apple glasses is old – even in 2017, the company already declared that it saw AR as a technology of the future. Some registered patents indicate that the accessory will actually be of mixed reality, with elements also of Virtual Reality (VR). The screens would be produced by Sony and even a second variant could be announced. And, according to leak specialist Jon Prosser, the name chosen will be Apple Glass.