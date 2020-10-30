Apple’s Apple One is Now Available

Apple One, Apple’s new service that brings together all subscription services, has been available in many countries and regions as of today. The company’s new service offers 3 different payment plans that users can choose according to their needs.

Cupertino-based technology giant Apple announced its new subscription service Apple One, which will offer all subscription services together, in September. Offering all the company’s subscription services together, including Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, Apple News +, Apple Fitness + and iCloud, Apple One is available today.

Subscription service available in over 100 countries and regions; It can be used on all Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV and Mac. The subscription service offers 3 different Apple One plans, namely Personal, Family and Premier subscriptions. With Family and Premier plans, up to 6 family members can access all services covered by the plan from their personal accounts and personal preferences.

Apple One payment plans:

Individual Subscription: Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and 50GB iCloud storage for $ 14.95 / month for $ 14.95 per month.

Family Subscription: Offers Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and 200GB of iCloud storage for $ 19.95 per month, can be shared with up to 6 family members.

Premier Subscription: Offers Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, Apple News +, Apple Fitness + and 2TB of iCloud storage for $ 29.95 per month, can be shared with up to 6 family members.

Individual subscription and Family subscription will be available in more than 100 countries and regions, while the Premier subscription will only be available in a few countries where Apple News + is currently available, such as the USA, Australia, Canada and the UK.

The technology giant has not yet made available its new Apple One service in our country. At this point, we do not know whether the pricing will be made directly at the current exchange rate or whether Apple will make a pricing specific to our country. However, if the prices are calculated directly on the exchange rate, we can say that Apple One will not appeal to many users in our country.



