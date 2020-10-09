Apple’s AirTags trackers could go until March 2021

It looks like Apple’s AirTags won’t arrive on October 15

Apple’s next big product reveal is scheduled for next week, October 13, to be exact, and the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 12, but a new leak suggests that Apple AirTags that have been rumored since they won’t be behind for a long time.

Apple AirTags are expected to be location-tracking devices that you can attach to your belongings, such as your purse or your car keys, and then integrate with Find My iPhone to help you track those items if they get lost.

The product has been rumored since early 2019, and we’ve even seen official Apple materials referencing the name since then. Some sources expected them to land alongside the iPhone 12, but Jon Prosser, a technology leaker, has said he is not expecting them now.

Previously, Prosser had suggested that the devices would land at the October event, but now it appears his sources say they will be delayed until March of next year.

Apple often hosts technology launches around the month of March, but did not do so in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. That may change next year, or the company could be set up to host a virtual launch.

“So about AirTags, this one hurts my heart … I have been told that Apple has delayed the announcement and launch of AirTags to March 2021.”

Prosser’s information on recent Apple releases has not been entirely accurate, and he claimed that the Apple Watch 6 and the new iPad Air 4 would be announced on September 8.

In fact, those devices were unveiled a week later during a live broadcast hosted by the company, so take this information with a pinch of salt, but Prosser’s information has been correct in the past.

An exact reason why Apple AirTags is taking so long to announce has not been made clear in leaks and rumors, but if this latest leak is correct, it appears that we will be waiting at least another five months to officially see what they look like and how they work.



