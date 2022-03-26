AppleInsider reports a price shock for the new iPhone 14

Leaks of the Apple iPhone 14 have already shown that the line will have a radical redesign for Pro models and enlarged rear cameras. But now new information claims that they will also have a higher price.

The popular anonymous informant LeaksApplePro has published a new blog post with a breakdown of prices for each iPhone 14 model, as well as the risk that Apple will take to justify higher prices.

According to LeaksApplePro, the big breakthrough is the new iPhone 14 Max – a 6.7-inch model that will replace the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini. In this view, Apple will replace its compact smartphone for $ 699 with a giant for $899, which will change the range. As a result, the iPhone 14 becomes the cheapest model in the new line, and the Pro models have a domino effect:

iPhone 14 – $799 (iPhone 13: $799)

iPhone 14 Max – $899 (iPhone 13 Mini: $699)

iPhone 14 Pro – $1099 (iPhone 13 Pro: $999)

iPhone 14 Pro Max — $1,199 (iPhone 13 Pro Max: $1,099)

LeaksApplePro also warns that the $1,099 price of the iPhone 14 Pro is a “best case” scenario, as Apple may set the price of the Pro models even higher. “As I’ve been saying all this year, Apple plans to differentiate the Pro from non-professional iPhones, including their prices,” the insider says.

But what about the justification of the price? As numerous leaks have already shown, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will reuse the A15 chip from the iPhone 13 line. According to LeaksApplePro, Apple will simply rename the A15 chip to A16 to get around this price-performance mismatch. “And that’s not all,” the leader explains. “Apple plans to use what the company wanted to call the A16 in the ‘professional’ iPhones, and call it the A16 Pro.”

Why is Apple making this decision? Shortage of chips. “Apple and its partners are struggling to produce all the A16 and M2 chips they need, and they have to give priority to one of them, and it will be M2,” LeaksApplePro states.

If this is true, however, it is understandable from the point of view of logistics. this decision can cause a serious reaction. The only mitigating factor is that Apple may use the A15 version of the chip for the iPhone 13 Pro (with 6 GB of RAM versus 4 GB in the iPhone 13) for standard iPhone 14 models. Even then, this chip is still called “A15” in all of Apple’s marketing. The schemes of the iPhone 14 also demonstrate a visually identical design, so even the name “iPhone 13S” is difficult to justify.

However, for iPhone 14 Pro users, 2022 will be the year of a major redesign. Apple is determined to widen the gap between professional and non-professional models, as it has already been with professional and non-professional MacBooks and iPads, and soon with Macs.

All of this makes sense from a marketing and business point of view, but for millions of iPhone fans, it will probably prove to be a heavy pill.