Apple would ignore ‘business crimes’ in manufacturing

Former Apple employees accuse the company of using suppliers who violate Chinese labor laws. According to the article from The Information portal, the company ignored the fact by “not wanting delays in launching and increased production costs”, such as iPhones and iPads.

According to the sources, the technology giant has been aware of events at the factories since 2014. However, it did not act to prevent partners from breaking the rules, as executives would be afraid that this would drain more resources.

In 2014, China implemented a labor law that requires a factory to have a maximum of 10% temporary labor. However, Apple knows that its business model prevents suppliers from following this rule.

For example, documents prove that the manufacturer Foxconn has violated this standard several times. Published in 2019, the China Labor Watch report found that 50% of employees on the production line at one of the factories were temporary.

In addition, Apple’s partner companies often hire several temporary employees months before a product launches. Then, when demand slows, about two-thirds of those people are laid off.

Reply from Apple

Following the publication of the article on The Information portal, Apple released a statement about the charges. Thus, the company sought to clarify some issues:

“Rights in the workplace are human rights. Thus, our code of conduct with suppliers is the strongest in the technology sector and applies equally to everyone in our supply chain ”, highlights the note.

“Occasionally, factories use temporary labor and we monitor this closely to ensure that they follow our code. Where we encounter problems, we work closely with the supplier on corrective action plans ”, he concludes.



