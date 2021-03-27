Apple works on a durable Apple Watch

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is working on a durable Apple Watch. Apple’s smart watches are preferred by many users. If we look at the market share of smart watches, Apple is the leader in the last quarter of 2020 with a market share of 40 percent. Apple smart watches are currently available in aluminum and stainless steel models.

Release date for rugged Apple Watch late 2021 or early 2022

According to the report shared by Bloomberg, Apple is working on a durable smart watch model. These durable smartwatches are planning to launch in late 2021 or early 2022. According to the report, the new Apple smart watches will have a design that is corner protected and more impact resistant.

The target audience of the durable Apple Watch will be runners and nature athletes. It is also stated that the smart watch has an advanced swim tracking feature. There is no other information about the durable Apple smartwatch. More details about the Apple smartwatch will come later.