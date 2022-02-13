Apple will use Memoji in VR FaceTime chats

Apple is preparing to introduce VR headsets and the new operating system realityOS. Now, the name of the Memoji feature is mentioned in this context.

Apple has been working on virtual reality systems since 2017. The company, which has only come up with AR (Augmented Reality) feature on smartphones and tablets until now, accelerated things after Meta’s Metaverse move and is preparing to introduce the ‘Apple VR‘ headset. The latest information that has emerged reveals a new development regarding the Memoji feature. Here are the details…

Apple relies on FaceTime Memojis and SharePlay for VR

According to the leaks and the comments of the analysts, Apple is making various improvements on the Memojis and SharePlay features in order to improve the FaceTime experience in AR and VR headsets that it has been planning to release for a long time. In addition, the data appearing in the installation logs after the new App Store update revealed that the operating system of the VR headset will come with the name realityOS.

Mark Gurman, who often reveals the correct predictions about Apple’s plans, previously said that the company’s new virtual reality glasses will focus on gaming, media consumption and communication. In the previous period, he said that these virtual reality headsets would run their own operating system, and he was right again in this.

In his latest post, Gurman explained what he expects from ‌FaceTime‌ in realityOS. He suggested that this system will evolve around the company’s existing features, Memoji and SharePlay. He also stated that this will also play an important role in connectivity with other ecosystem devices.

This means that in the virtual reality version of FaceTime, where you can be in a conference room with dozens of people, instead of seeing their real faces, we can see their Memoji, just like the avatars found in the Metaverse.

In addition, the VR headset is said to be able to detect a person’s facial expressions in real time, making the experience quite realistic. In addition, the new realityOS is expected to allow multiple users to experience music, movies and games together.

It is said that Apple’s new VR headset or AR glasses may actually be out this year, but the company will hold it until WWDC 2023. The biggest reason for this is thought to be related to the desire to give more time to application developers.