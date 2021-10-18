Apple Will Unveil New MacBook Pro Today

Apple: Just over a month after its last conference, which unveiled the iPhone 13 line, Apple is back on Monday (18) to announce new products.

This time, the event will focus on a new MacBook Pro, the company’s high-performance laptop. Using the slogan “The beasts are loose”, the transmission starts at 2 pm (GMT) on the company’s YouTube channel.

Check it out below and add the event to your calendar:

What to expect from the new MacBook Pro?

According to rumors gathered by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, the revamped MacBook Pro will have a miniLED screen with 14″ and 16″ options, while the 13″ version will be lower in cost and power.

The processors will also be renewed, with new models manufactured by Apple itself. Both will have 10 processing cores (eight of them high performance), with the main difference between the models being the graphics capability. The name of the chips is not confirmed, but speculation points to M1X, M1 Max or M1 Pro, continuing the line started by the company last year.