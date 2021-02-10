Apple will replace the free MacBook Pro 2016/2017 battery

Considered the best systems to work with, Apple computers are always efficient and effective, but no company is without problems and failures, and it seems that a very small number of customers with MacBook Pro computers from 2016 and 2017 have had a problem related to the device battery, which is not charged more than 1% and also shows the status of ‘Repair Recommended’.

MacBook Pro 2016-2017 battery

If your 2016 or 2017 MacBook Pro has these symptoms, contact Apple to replace your battery for free. According to the support website, “your computer will be examined before repairing it to verify that it meets the requirements for free battery replacement.” If your battery status shows ‘Normal’, then “it is not affected by this problem.”

Apple has also released a macOS update that avoids this issue on other 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro computers. Upgrade to macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or later, or install the macOS Catalina 10.15.7 companion update.

Check the battery status

To determine if your battery needs repair, check the battery status:

In macOS Big Sur, select the Apple menu (apple icon in the upper left corner)> System Preferences, click Battery, and select Battery in the sidebar. Then click on Battery Health.

In macOS Catalina or earlier versions, hold down the Option key and click the battery icon in the menu bar to display the battery status menu.

Identify which MacBook you have

Choose Apple menu> About This Mac to find out. These are the 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pro models:

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, two Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016, four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2017, four Thunderbolt 3 ports)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2017)

Update your MacBook Pro

Choose System Preferences from the Apple menu (apple icon in the upper left corner)

Click Software Update to check for available updates

Look for macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 or later

Or look for the companion update for macOS Catalina 10.15.7.