Apple Will Repair Your iPhone 12 For Free If You Have Sound Problems In Calls

Apple: In the history of consumer electronics, since always and no matter how reliable a device or product is, there will always be a run that has left the factory bad, either due to the components used, due to an error in their manufacture, etc. And the same has happened with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones.

Acknowledging it in a post on its official website, Apple has announced that “a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound problems due to a component that could fail in the receiver module.” The affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.

Therefore, if your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, then it will be “eligible for service”. Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will “repair eligible devices, free of charge.” And since the fault is in two specific models of the 12, the other two models, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, do not have it and therefore “are not part of this program” of free repair.

How to request the repair of your iPhone 12

If you have one of these two models of the most recent iPhone and with the failure stated above, Apple gives you to choose between these three options that come next. According to the company, “your iPhone will be examined before any service to verify that it is eligible for this program”:

The program “covers affected iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro devices for 2 years after the unit’s first retail sale.” Before service, please backup your iPhone to iCloud or your computer.

And if your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro “has any damage that impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair ”.