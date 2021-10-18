Apple Will Release MacOS Monterey In Late October

Apple announced this Monday (18), during its online event, that the macOS Monterey operating system will be released on October 25, next week. The software will arrive as a free upgrade for branded computers and notebooks, likely around the same time that mobile devices will receive iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1.

The software also has Live Text (a kind of Apple’s Google Lens), new Safari (which includes a powerful organization of tabs with Tab Groups) and Universal Control (technology that allows you to move files between one Apple device and another with just a single mouse and keyboard).

Check out the other models of Apple computers that will be able to receive macOS Monterey from next week onwards:

iMac: Released end of 2015 or later;

iMac Pro: Released through 2017 or later;

MacBook Air: Released early 2015 or later;

MacBook Pro: Released early 2015 or later;

Mac Pro: Released in late 2013 or later;

Mac mini: Released in late 2014 or later;

MacBook: Released early 2016 or later.