Apple Will Launch Three iPads With OLED Screens By 2023, Website Points Out

Apple: Korean portal The Elec revealed on Thursday (1) Apple’s plans to launch three iPads with OLED screens by 2023. According to journalist Gijong Lee, the first apple tablet with the technology will be available in 2022, while the other two will arrive next year. The leak was not confirmed by the multinational and the information must be considered rumors.

While the first device will have a 10.86-inch display, similar to the iPad Air, successors will have 11 and 12.9 inches. The 2022 tablet comes with the hard OLED and TFE technique, which applies layers of organic and inorganic materials to protect the technology from water and oxygen.

The iPads of 2023 will use low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPO) OLEDs and TFT (Thin Film Transistor) technology. Finally, the OLED of these devices will be flexible, as this feature allows design freedom, including thinner edges.

What’s New for the iPhone

The portal claims that the OLED features on the 2023 iPads will be present in the most advanced models of the next iPhone as early as 2021, and Samsung will be the sole supplier. Low-temperature polycrystalline silicon with TFT provides a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and consumes less power — this technology is already present in the Note 20 Ultra.