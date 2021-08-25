Apple Will Launch New iPad 9 in September, Says Journalist

Apple: Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, in a newsletter published by the vehicle this Monday (23), shared bets on Apple’s launches scheduled for September. Among them is the announcement of the new iPad 9 — which, according to the professional, will be aimed at students.

According to Gurman, we can expect the device to have a slimmer design than its predecessors, as well as a more powerful chip.

Equipped with an aluminum alloy chassis processed by PVD (physical vapor deposition) coating technology, he adds, it is speculated that the iPad 9 will receive a titanium-based metal structure, but high costs related to implementation would delay it for now.

60 million units

Still for the month to come, there are expectations for the introduction of the iPad mini 6 and the iPhone 13 family, as well as the Apple Watch Series 7. In fact, returning to the iPad 9, even with subtle visual changes, will lead to an impressive increase in deliveries of big tech-type devices.

According to industry sources, Apple will reach an amount of 60 million units, thanks to the economic characteristics of the novelty, suggests DigiTimes.