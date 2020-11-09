Apple | What to expect from the last 2020 event

Next Tuesday (10), Apple will hold the event “One More Thing”, where it should present its latest news of the year. To set expectations for the event and warm up the excitement, we’ve listed what you can expect for the launch.

Unlike the other presentations in the same period, One More Thing does not have the same signs of a warmer event and with few redesigns on existing products. Currently, the biggest rumor of the event defines that the brand will make the transition to its ARM processors, launching the first free notebooks from Intel.

Apple Silicon for Macs

In this sense, one of the expected novelties is the introduction of the first variants of the Apple Silicon processor. The model must have more complete functions and special attention to multitasking, due to the different demand on the computer; featuring high performance and energy efficiency of a mobile CPU. These variants must be named with the X or Z nomenclature.

Notebooks are expected to come in 13 and 16 inch sizes, alongside a 13 inch MacBook Air, all equipped with Apple’s own processor.

According to the MacWorld website, there is also the possibility of having another Apple notebook composing the family of devices. In this case, it must be 12 inches, weigh about 1 kg and be portability oriented – and designed to exploit the advantages of the most efficient chip.

AirPods Studio and new AirPods

For accessories, there is also an expectation for new AirPods Studio headphones. The model would be an over-ear headphone with a similar look to the Beats with a price of US $ 349. It would be a headset with retro design and great focus on portability and everyday use.

Beside him, the new AirPods could be presented. As a rumor by Bloomberg indicates, the company is working on upgrading its accessory line and preparing pairs of “more compact” headphones for the conventional AirPods.

The Apple event “One More Thing” will take place next Tuesday (10), at 3 pm (Brasília time) and will be done through a live broadcast.



