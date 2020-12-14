Apple Watch’s ECG Algorithm Update

According to a new report, Apple Watch will get some new features with the iOS 14.3 update scheduled to be released tomorrow. The most striking feature among the new features seems to be the updated ECG algorithm.

Wearable technological products are becoming more and more integrated into our lives every day. At this point, Apple allows users to see many information about their health on their wrists with the smart watches it launches. So much so that we have witnessed that these features offered by Apple Watch have saved lives many times before.

It seems Apple continues to improve its smartwatch. According to a report shared by MacRumors, Apple Watch models (Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5 and Series 6) that can take electrocardiography (ECG) will have a new algorithm for ECG measurement with the next update.

A new algorithm is coming for Apple Watch models that can measure ECG:

ECG application; It can record your heartbeat and rhythm using the electrical heart sensor in Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5 and Series 6. The device can check these recordings for atrial fibrillation, an irregular rhythm type, and send you a notification.

According to the beta code revealed by MacRumors, new features will be added to the ECG application with the new algorithm. These features may allow atrial fibrillation to be controlled at higher heart rates, for example, when exercising. For those who do not know, the ECG feature is currently only able to measure motionless.

Expected to be released on Monday, December 14, iOS 14.3 will bring support for Apple Fitness +, Apple’s new fitness service to work with Apple Watch, and introduce a new Cardio Fitness feature that will let you know if VO2Max levels are low. VO2Max, a useful measure of general fitness and heart health, is also known as the rate of maximum oxygen consumption measured during exercise.



