Apple Watch Wins Tokyo Olympics Themed Bracelets

Apple Watch: Inspired by the Tokyo Olympics, which will be played from July, Apple launched this Tuesday (29) a new collection of bracelets for the Apple Watch. The limited edition is customized with the colors of the flags of various countries participating in the sporting event.

There are 22 different color options available in the thematic collection, representing the characteristic tones of the nation’s flags. Brazil is one of the countries honored, with a green and yellow bracelet, in which the greenish hue takes over most of the bracelet, while yellow appears only on the sides.

Called the “International Collection Sport Loop Bracelet”, the edition features bracelets made of nylon, with two layers and a “soft and breathable” texture, according to the Apple. And in addition to the colorful design, the novelty comes with watchfaces that help personalize the accessory even more.

Each of the Apple Smart Watch’s colored straps has a specific dial that matches the colors of the chosen flag. The corresponding versions of each option will be available for download from the manufacturer’s website shortly.

Available versions

Commemorative Olympics wristbands for the Apple Watch are now on sale at Apple’s official online store. You can find both 40mm and 44mm models, which can be used with different watch sizes.

The price of each accessory in the limited edition is R$ 549 in the online store, which offers a 10% discount for cash payment. According to Apple, the collection is compatible with Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 4 and later versions.

In addition to Brazil, there are themed bracelets from Germany, Belgium, Australia, Canada, France, China, Denmark, Great Britain, Jamaica and Italy. Versions from Japan, Spain, Russia, United States, South Korea, South Africa, Mexico, New Zealand, Netherlands, Greece and Sweden complete the line.