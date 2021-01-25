Apple Watch Series 7 will have blood glucose measurement

In a claim made at a Korea-based site, it was revealed that the new Apple Watch Series 7 will have a new health monitoring feature. In the resulting reports, it was stated that the new Apple Watch will have a blood glucose measurement feature.

When smart watches and wristbands were first launched, they focused solely on features such as viewing notifications to the smartphone and answering calls. With the development of technology, we can now use smart watches in many areas. These include changing music, using various apps, fitness tracking, and health tracking features used by many.

These health monitoring features include things like heart rate, stress measurement, as well as blood glucose measurement. Of course, companies need to get some approval to add these health monitoring features to smart watches and smart wristbands. The claim made on a website is that Apple Watch Series 7, which will be released in the upcoming periods, will feature blood glucose measurement.

Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will be able to measure blood glucose:

According to reports on ET News, the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, whose name is temporarily mentioned in this way, will have a blood glucose measurement feature. One of the things that reinforces this claim is Apple CEO Tim Cook’s statement, “We want to add more health monitoring features to our smartwatches, but we don’t want to get into trouble with some institutions while doing so.”

The reason for Apple’s fear is the permissions that need to be taken, as we just mentioned. To add such health monitoring features to watches, it is necessary to obtain approval from the organizations of almost all countries, because incorrect measurements can cause users to lose their lives.

