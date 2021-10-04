Apple Watch Series 7: Pre-Order Starts On Friday

Apple has confirmed the release date of the Apple Watch Series 7, the company’s new generation smart watch. Pre-sales starts this Friday, October 8, 2021, while shipments and sales in physical stores will start the following week, on October 15th.

In the United States, the traditional model starts at US$ 399 (about R$ 2,100 in direct currency conversion) in the simplest model and without LTE connectivity.

Introduced along with the iPhone 13 line of smartphones, the Apple Watch Series 7 has a larger screen and is sturdier, in addition to a number of new watchOS 8 features, such as the Fitness+ training streaming program.

And Brazil?

In all, 50 regions will be covered by the date, including the United States, China, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom and South Korea.

Brazil does not seem to be part of this wave: on the brand’s official website in Portuguese, the release date is still listed as “Still this year”, while in regions already confirmed the date is highlighted at the top of the screen. In addition, prices for the watch and its variants have not yet been released for the local market.