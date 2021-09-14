Apple Watch Series 7 introduced! Here are the features and price

As expected, Apple Watch Series 7 showed itself with its features and price at this evening’s Apple event. Here are the details…

The allegations for the Apple Watch, which is considered to be introduced at tonight’s event, were correct. The Apple Watch family, whose sixth generation we saw last year, now has a new member. The new Apple Watch Series 7 was introduced at Apple’s launch, so its features and price were also shared.

Apple Watch Series 7 features and price

The most important design change that came with the Apple Watch Series 7 was the screen. Contrary to what we expected in the Watch series, we do not see straight edges, but we see some design touches.

Apple Watch Series 7 includes the next-generation S7 processor and watchOS 8.

Although the Apple Watch remains largely the same in design, the screen size has grown significantly. The screen size of the smaller Apple Watch has been increased from 40mm to 41mm, while the size of the larger variant has been increased from 44mm to 45mm.

The 1.7mm thick bezel is accompanied by a screen that can be 70 percent brighter in always on AMOLED mode. Apple Watch Series 7 also solves the problem that white text remains off on a black background. White tones can now become up to 70 percent brighter, improving readability.

The waterproof claim, which was also in the previous series, has been developed and transferred to the new generation. However, it has been improved in terms of dustproofing.

The promise about the battery is that the new generation can offer 18 hours of use on a single charge. Moreover, 30 percent faster charging is offered with type-c compared to the previous generation. It was known that power consumption would naturally increase with the enlarged screen, at this point Apple chose a faster charging battery instead of a larger battery.

Apple Watch Series 7 price

Apple Watch Series 7 starting price was announced as $399. The price has been updated to $199 for the older Watch Series 3 and $279 for the affordable SE model introduced last year.