Apple Watch Series 7 Can Bring Straight Edges to The iPhone 12 Style

Apple Watch Series 7 smart watch could hit the market in 2021 with changes in its look. The product is supposed to adopt straight edges, with a design similar to the iPhone 12, the iPad Pro with M1 and the new iMac.

The alleged design of the watch was shown by Jon Prosser, from the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. The leak specialist collected information about the device, including developmental images, and created renderings to show what Apple’s new smartwatch should look like.

The look of the screen should be similar to what we already have in the current models of the Apple Watch line. The big difference is the lateral edges, which are flat, and the new green color.

The design novelties combine with other changes implemented by Apple recently. In addition to launching the iPhone 12 with flat edges, the company recently adopted a similar design in the iMac line, which also gained new color options.

So far, however, the Cupertino company has not officially commented on the matter and the information should be treated as rumors. In addition, Jon Prosser also said that the company is still working on the product and may make changes until the final version of the new Apple Watch is released.

The expectation is that Apple’s next smart watch will be introduced in the second half of the year, when the company is also expected to launch the iPhone 13. In addition, the company will possibly introduce new Macs with ARM chips, including models with processors up to 40 cores.