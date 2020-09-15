Apple Watch Series 6 specifications and price announced

Apple’s Time Flies event held today announced the technical specifications and price of the Apple Watch Series 6.

Turkey’s Isbank we reported to you with the support Apple’s Time Flies event was just one of the innovations that we face in başladı.etkinlik Apple Watch Apple’s intelligent clock. We already knew that watchOS 7 would have sleep tracking, more customization and a rebranded Activity app called “Fitness”.

Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a more advanced software. Also, Apple Watch SE was introduced at the event. Apple CEO Tim Cook opened the event with Apple Watch’s published features and success stories so far. It was emphasized how it helps people with health problems from diabetes to blindness.

The most striking feature of the Watch S6 is its V02max measurement. The Watch S6, which instantly measures the oxygen in the blood, also stands out with its motion detection feature during sleep. Apple Watch S6 continues to measure the oxygen in the blood in the background and warns users when there is a significant decrease. Thus, he can quickly notice symptoms such as shortness of breath and asthma, especially in the Covid-19 period. The company collaborates with academic institutions such as UCI, UHN, University of Toronto and Seatle Flu study.

Apple Watch straps are also available with a new design called “Solo Loop”. The straps of 7 different colors, which can also be used in swimming, are also available in different sizes. Solo Loops also have models with a “knit” design. Knit designed models are offered to users with 5 different color options.

The company also introduced new Watch Dials at the event. Working with independent artists for new kadaran, the company also enables developers to offer more customizable dials.

Apple Watch Family pack

With the Aplle Watch S6, families can pair their children’s watches with their iPhones without the need for a new iPhone. Parents who can get notifications about their child’s location can also use these features for the elderly in the family.

While children can create memojis and stickers on their watches, they can benefit from messaging and fitness features. At this point, let’s say that parents can determine who their children can communicate with on Apple Watch S6. Apple Watch S6 also offers School Time mode for kids and parents. Thus, children are prevented from being distracted by the Apple Watch S6 at the designated class time. Finally, let’s also mention that Apple offers Special Dials for children.

Apple Watch S6 Price

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) meets with users with a starting price tag of 3,799 TL. Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) is available to order on apple.com and the Apple Store app starting today, and will be available in the US, Puerto Rico and 27 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 18.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) is available to order on apple.com and the Apple Store app starting today, and will be available in the US, Puerto Rico and 21 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 18.



