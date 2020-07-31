Apple Watch Series 6 feature leaked!

A Taiwan-based website leaked the Apple Watch feature by examining the source codes of the iOS 14 operating system that was released recently. Allegedly, the Apple Watch Series 6 model will include a sensor that measures the amount of oxygen in the blood.

Apple Watch Series 6 will measure the amount of oxygen in the blood

With the Apple Watch Series 4, users were offered the ECG feature. Aiming to offer its users more opportunities in the field of health, Apple is preparing to add new features to its next model.

The company went through a smooth production process as a result of an agreement with ASE Technology. As a result of the reviews made by Taiwan-based website, it was determined that the new Apple Watch model will come with a sensor that measures the amount of oxygen in the blood.

Warning message will be sent to the user when the amount of oxygen in the blood drops below a certain threshold in the detected code snippet. Many people are eagerly awaiting this feature, as a drop in the level of oxygen in the blood will cause breathing and heart problems.

It is not yet known whether the new feature is limited to the Series 6 model. Examining the 1st generation Apple Watch model in 2015, the iFixit team found that there were also sensors measuring the amount of oxygen in the blood. For this reason, some sources state that we can see this feature together with watchOS 7.



