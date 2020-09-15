Apple Watch Series 6 comes with new colors and features

Apple announced Apple Watch Series 6 with the revolutionary Oxygen in Blood feature that provides users with even more information about general health conditions.

According to Apple, Apple Watch Series 6 offers a number of important hardware improvements. Among these enhancements are the introduction of a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and a new generation always-on altimeter, as well as the presentation of the most colorful product line ever with a wonderful color palette of new case colors and straps. watchOS 7 Family Setup encourages customers to be more active, stay in touch, and better manage their health in new ways, with sleep tracking, automatic hand washing detection, new types of workouts, and the ability to create and share custom watch faces.

“The Apple Watch Series 6 completely redefines what a watch can do,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer, “With the addition of powerful new features such as the Blood Oxygen sensor and its app1, the Apple Watch is further has become indispensable. ”

Biggest Apple Watch Series 6 innovation: Oxygen Sensor in Blood and its App

Apple Watch Series 6 expands the health-related capabilities of previous Apple Watch models with a new feature that easily measures oxygen saturation in the user’s blood. Thanks to this new feature, users can better understand their overall fitness and health. Oxygen saturation, or SpO2, refers to the percentage of oxygen that red blood cells carry from the lungs to the rest of the body and indicates how well this oxygenated blood is transported throughout the body.

To eliminate natural variables in the skin and increase the accuracy of the result, the Oxygen in Blood sensor uses four clusters of green, red and infrared LEDs, as well as four photodiodes in the back crystal of the Apple Watch to measure light reflected back from the blood. Apple Watch then uses an advanced proprietary algorithm built into the Oxygen in Blood app, designed to measure blood oxygen between 70 percent and 100 percent. Optional measurements can be taken when the user is stationary, and periodic background measurements are performed when inactive, including sleep state. All data is visible in the Health app, and the user can follow trends over time to see how oxygen levels in their blood are changing.

Apple is joining forces with researchers to conduct three health studies involving the use of Apple Watch to explore how oxygen levels in the blood can be used in future healthcare applications. This year, Apple will collaborate with the University of California, Irvine and Anthem to examine how long-term measurements of blood oxygen and other physical markers can help manage and control asthma.

In addition, to better understand how blood oxygen measurements and other Apple Watch measurements can help manage heart failure, one of the largest health research organizations in North America, Ted Rogers Center for Heart Research and Peter Munk Cardiac Center at the University Health Network. It will cooperate closely with researchers. Finally, the researchers at the Seattle Flu Study at the Brotman Baty Institute for Precision Medicine and faculty members of the University of Washington School of Medicine can show how the signals received from applications such as Heart Rate and Oxygen in the Blood on Apple Watch can affect respiratory ailments such as influenza and COVID-19. He will investigate his early signs can function.

Apple Watch Series 6 hardware features

Apple Watch Series 6 has higher performance thanks to hardware that has been redesigned and packs even more features and power in the same impressive small design. Using a new dual-core processor based on the A13 Bionic chip in the iPhone 11, the upgraded S6 SiP runs up to 20 percent faster, enabling applications to open 20 percent faster. Meanwhile, it maintains an all-day battery life of 18 hours.2 Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 6 features the U1 chip and Ultra Wideband antennas.3 This will enable it to support new experiences such as next-generation digital car keys with short-range wireless positioning. Apple Watch Series 6 charges faster. It takes less than 1.5 hours to fully charge and offers improved battery life for tracking specific workouts such as indoor and outdoor runs.

The enhanced Always-On Retina display on the Apple Watch Series 6 is up to 2.5 times brighter than Apple Watch Series 5 when the wearer’s wrist is down outdoors. This makes it much easier to see the watch face in bright sunlight. The user can now easily access the Notification Center and Control Center, touch complications, and even swipe and change faces without having to wake up the watch screen.

The always-on altimeter offers real-time altitude measurements all day long using a new, more power-efficient barometric altimeter, along with GPS and nearby Wi-Fi networks. This feature allows the detection of small altitude changes up to 30.5 centimeters above ground level, and can be displayed as a new watch face complication or training measurement.

Apple Watch color options

This fall, customers have more choice than ever for stunning new cases and straps to suit every style preference. For the first time, a new blue color option is available with the (PRODUCT) RED Apple Watch with a special matching bright red strap, with silver, space gray and gold aluminum case options. Stainless steel models are now available in graphite (a strikingly rich gray-black hue) and a renewed classic yellow gold color. Apple Watch Edition is available in natural and space black titanium.

Three completely new strap models offer customers innovative options that provide a custom and comfortable fit without the classic clips or buckles. For the first time in the industry, the ultra-light Solo Loop has a seamless and stretchable strap design and is available in two material options: soft silicone and knitted yarn. A special UV treatment process used in Solo Loop’s soft silicone creates a smooth, silky surface. The precision knitting machine, on the other hand, weaves 16,000 polyester yarn filaments made of 100 percent recycled material together with ultra-thin silicone yarn, giving the Knit Solo Loop its unique stretchability and unique appearance. To ensure the best fit, a new sizing system offers nine length options for Solo Loop models. The first of its kind Link Model leather strap wraps the wrist in style, flexible molded magnets can be attached to the other side effortlessly.

Apple Watch Nike now offers new color options for the Nike Sport Band and Nike Sport Loop, and the new Nike Compact watch face allows for multiple Nike Run Club complications. Apple Watch Hermès offers stainless steel cases in silver or space black, matching the Simple or Double Tour models in new vibrant colors. The fall collection also includes Simple Tour Hermès Attelage and thinner Attelage Double Tour straps. There’s also a new Hermès Circulaire watch face that offers a perfect case link referring to the brand’s equestrian history and increased options for complications.

watchOS 7 features

With watchOS 7, customers will be able to take personalization to the next level and edit, explore and share new watch face configurations with a choice of seven new watch faces, including Stripes, Chronograph Pro, GMT, and Artist. New health and fitness features, including low-intensity VO2 Max, sleep monitoring, automatic hand washing detection, and new types of training, help users stay informed about their overall health. Users will be able to easily access the Map application, which includes directions for bicycles, and Siri, which can translate into different languages, from their wrists.

Family Setup4 feature in watchOS 7 enables the whole family to benefit from Apple Watch. It allows the family’s non-iPhone children and older family members to enjoy the connectivity, security and fitness features of the Apple Watch. Children can utilize communication and personalization skills, access Emergency SOS whenever they want, enjoy the optimally optimized Activity rings experience, and use the new mode called Time to School, which helps them maintain their concentration and track carefully during learning activities at home or in the classroom.

watchOS 7 offers features optimized for older adults as well. Starting with a simplified training and structuring process, they can access watch information and rich complications at a glance with the renewed wider dial. Older adults can also take advantage of the new Health Checklist offered in the Health app on iPhone. This list allows you to monitor whether health features such as fall detection are enabled in a single view.

Apple Watch Series 6 price and release date

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) goes on sale with a starting price of 3,799 TL. Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) is available to order on apple.com and the Apple Store app starting today, and will be available in the US, Puerto Rico and 27 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 18.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) is available to order on apple.com and the Apple Store app starting today, and will be available in the US, Puerto Rico and 21 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 18. For carrier availability, visit apple.com/uk/watch/cellular.

Apple Watch Nike is available to order on apple.com and the Apple Store app starting today, and will be available in the US, Puerto Rico, and over 27 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 18. For more information, visit apple.com/uk/apple-watch-nike or nike.com/applewatch.

Apple Watch Hermès can be ordered on apple.com and the Apple Store app starting today, and will be available in the US and 14 other countries and regions starting Friday, October 18. For more information, visit apple.com/apple-watch-hermes or hermes.com/applewatchhermes.

The new Apple Watch bands are available to order on apple.com and the Apple Store app starting today, and will be available starting Friday, September 18. The Solo Loop and Knit Solo Loop in (PRODUCT) RED will be available in late October. Solo Loop and Knit Solo Loop straps are compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and newer Apple Watch models.

watchOS 7 will be available on September 16 for Apple Watch Series 3 and later, and requires iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14. Not all features are available on all devices.



