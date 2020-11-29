Apple Watch saved the life of its owner!

Smart watches, which are the biggest blessings of wearable technology products, are becoming more and more common. Both smart wristbands and smart watches are gradually becoming a part of our lives. The heart rate feature in Apple Watch watches saved a user’s life in the USA. In fact, this feature is available in almost every smart watch, but the warning system developed by Apple has provided greater benefit.

Apple Watch heart rate feature saved lives!

25-year-old Zachary Zies, who just graduated from college in the US, has been fighting Friedreich’s disease since middle school. This disease disables many functions of the body due to the sudden increase in heart rate. Zies, who has been struggling with this disease since middle school, has to apply to the health institution in case of sudden heart rate. Zachary Zies, an avid Apple Watch user, realized that the pulse of notifications on his watch reached 210. Immediately after that, he applied to the healthcare facility and Apple Watch played a life-saving role in early diagnosis.

Zachary Zies, who was treated, later said: “Apple Watch alerts me when something happens and helps me fight my illness.” Last year, a similar incident occurred, again in the same incident, Apple Watch gave a heart rate warning.

If you want to activate the automatic heart rate measurement feature for precautionary purposes, you should follow these steps:

Go to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone

Tap the Heart you will see in the “My Watch” tab

Enter the highest and lowest heart rate values ​​you will receive the alert

What do you think about this incident? What other diseases do you think smart watches can diagnose?



