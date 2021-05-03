Apple Watch May win Version That Reads Blood Glucose in 2022

Apple Watch smart watch could win a version that can measure glucose starting in 2022. According to documents found at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company is working to implement in the product a way to read the levels of sugar in the blood in a non-invasive manner.

According to the material, Apple is working with the British company Rockley Photonics, which develops a technology to read the blood glucose level using infrared light. According to the UK company, the novelty will be implemented in products from 2022.

As Apple is the main customer of Rockley Photonics, the expectation is that the reading tool will be launched on a future model of the Apple Watch. According to TechRadar, the Cupertino company has been responsible for much of the British company’s revenue over the past two years.

If the implementation works, Rockley Photonics technology will allow the Apple Watch to perform a glucose reading without the need for a drop of blood or any body fluid, just using infrared light. In addition, the watch would be able to measure blood pressure and blood alcohol levels.

So far, Apple has not officially commented on the matter and the presence of a glucose reader on the 2022 Apple Watch is just a rumor. Later this year, the company is due to launch a new version of the smart watch, as well as the next line of iPhones and notebooks with the successor to the M1 chip.