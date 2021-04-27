Apple Watch: How to unlock iPhone with mask with your Apple Watch

Apple Watch: We have become accustomed to the convenience of unlocking the phone simply by looking at it from the front. But suddenly, a global pandemic has hit the world in a way never seen in a century, and the New Reality forces you to wear a mask to avoid infecting or being infected by the Coronavirus, something that interferes with the biometric security systems of the mobile, precisely a section that Apple wants to solve.

Unlock iPhone with mask using Apple Watch

Although it is not something new, since Apple has been working on this since last year, with the new iOS 14.5 the function of being able to unlock your iPhone is activated even if you wear a mask, and therefore it covers half your face.

Has Apple therefore lowered the security level of your Face ID to enable this option? Not exactly, you actually need a second device for confirmation: an Apple Watch. The system works like this:

Requirements

To unlock the iPhone with the Apple Watch you need:

An iPhone with Face ID (iPhone X or later) and iOS 14.5 or later

An Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.4 or later

The Apple Watch must be paired with the iPhone.

The iPhone and Apple Watch must have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections turned on.

The Apple Watch must have a passcode and wrist detection must be turned on.

The Apple Watch must be on the wrist and unlocked.

The mask you are wearing should cover your mouth and nose.

Set up unlocking with Apple Watch

Open the iPhone Settings app.

Find and tap on the Face ID and Code option, and then enter your PIN.

Scroll to Unlock with Apple Watch, then turn on the feature next to the watch’s name.

If your watch does not have wrist detection enabled, you will be prompted to enable it.