Apple Watch Helps User Discover Lung Cancer

Apple Watch: Yet another story involving the Apple Watch saving lives has gained prominence in recent days. This time, the device was essential for a 71-year-old user to discover that she has lung cancer, as ABC Action News reported on Tuesday (15).

It all started when American Raylene Hackenwerth suffered a fall at her home earlier this month. As she was using Apple’s smart watch at the time of the accident, the device’s fall detection feature kicked in and immediately called the US emergency service (911).

After receiving the distress call, the paramedics went to the residence of the resident of St. Petersburg, Florida (USA), using the geolocation data sent by the smartwatch. Found almost unconscious and badly injured, Hackenwerth was taken to hospital, where she underwent several tests.

During one of the tests, a strange mass was discovered in her lungs, which caught the attention of experts. Later analyzes indicated that it was a cancerous tumor, which was only detected due to the help requested by the Apple Watch.

Feature enabled by default

Apple Watch drop detection, which the woman saved didn’t even know existed, is automatically turned on for users 55 and older. The feature has the ability to identify high-impact activities, such as a heavy fall, and trigger emergency if the person is immobile for a minute after the accident.

While waiting for the start of treatment for lung cancer, Hackenwerth praised the practicality of the watch, which she received from her son as a Christmas gift, to accompany her physical activities.

“If it wasn’t for the fall and the Apple Watch calling them (first responders), I wouldn’t even know it was there and maybe when it is found in the future it would be too late,” she told the broadcaster.